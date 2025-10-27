Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹35 Crore In India

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: The Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, has completed ten days at the box office with steady earnings. Released on October 17, 2025, the sports action drama has so far collected an estimated ₹35.35 crore net across India, according to figures reported by box office tracker Sacnilk.

Jointly backed by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. The story focuses on the journey of a young man who finds purpose and identity through sport, set against a backdrop of personal struggle and social conflict.

Box Office Performance

Bison Kaalamaadan opened to moderate numbers, earning ₹2.7 crore on its first day. The weekend saw gradual improvement, with Saturday bringing in ₹3.4 crore and Sunday ₹4.5 crore. The film witnessed a sharp surge on its first Monday, collecting ₹6 crore, its highest single-day figure so far.

Collections began to dip slightly in the following days, with ₹5.9 crore on Tuesday, ₹3.15 crore on Wednesday, and ₹1.6 crore on Thursday. The first-week total stood at approximately ₹27.25 crore, entirely driven by the Tamil version.

Entering its second week, the film showed resilience. Friday recorded ₹1.75 crore, followed by an increase to ₹3 crore on Saturday and ₹3.35 crore on Sunday, taking the ten-day total to ₹35.35 crore.

About the Film

Bison Kaalamaadan marks another collaboration between director Mari Selvaraj and producer Pa. Ranjith under the Neelam Studios banner, known for films that blend social themes with mass appeal. The film's technical team includes music composer Nivas K. Prasanna, cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, and editor Sakthi Thiru. Action sequences were designed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while art direction was handled by Kumar Gangappan.

The film continues to run in theaters across Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking regions. Its second-week performance will be crucial in determining whether it can sustain its current momentum. At present, Bison Kaalamaadan remains one of the notable Tamil releases of October 2025, maintaining steady audience interest with its blend of sports drama and emotional themes.