Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 11: Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹37 Crore In India

By
Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 11

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: Bison Kaalamaadan, the Tamil coming-of-age sports action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, has shown a steady run at the box office through its second week. Released on October 17, the Dhruv Vikram-starrer has reportedly collected an estimated ₹37.35 crore net across India in 11 days, according to data from box office tracker Sacnilk.

The film is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. Alongside Dhruv Vikram, the ensemble cast includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. Nivas K. Prasanna has composed the music, with Ezhil Arasu K handling cinematography and Sakthi Thiru serving as editor.

Bison Kaalamaadan began its theatrical journey with ₹2.7 crore on opening day, followed by ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹4.5 crore on Sunday. Collections rose further on Monday to ₹6 crore, one of the film's best single-day figures, before holding steady through the rest of the week. By the end of its first week, the film had accumulated ₹27.25 crore net.

In its second weekend, the film maintained decent traction. It earned ₹1.75 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹3.75 crore on Sunday. However, early estimates suggest Monday's earnings dropped to ₹1.2 crore, bringing the 11-day total to approximately ₹37.35 crore across all languages.

Story and Setting

Set against a rural and socially charged backdrop, Bison Kaalamaadan explores the struggles of a young man who rises above violence and adversity through his passion for sport. The narrative follows his journey from conflict to self-discovery, framing his personal victories as symbolic of broader social change. The film's themes of resilience, identity, and redemption are in line with director Mari Selvaraj's previous works that delve into issues of caste and individual empowerment.

Crew and Production Details

The technical team includes art direction by Kumar Gangappan, action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, and costume design by Aegan Ekambaram. The film's sound design was led by Suren G and Alagiakoothan, with color grading by Ranga at Prasad Labs. Publicity design was handled by Kabilan, and the digital campaign was managed by TING.

Produced under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film was released in Tamil, with select screens showing Telugu dubbed versions. Bison Kaalamaadan continues its theatrical run into the 12th day, and its performance over the next weekend will indicate whether it can maintain its current box office pace before transitioning to digital release.

X