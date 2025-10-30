Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹39 Crore In India

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, has completed 13 days in theaters and continues its steady run at the box office. According to estimates from box office tracker Sacnilk, the sports action drama has earned around ₹39.57 crore net across India after 13 days of release.

The film, which opened in cinemas on October 17, began its theatrical journey with an opening day figure of ₹2.7 crore. Collections grew over the weekend, with ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹4.5 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend total to about ₹10.6 crore. Positive word of mouth in Tamil Nadu helped the film register strong weekday numbers, with Monday (₹6 crore) and Tuesday (₹5.9 crore) maintaining solid momentum before a midweek drop.

At the end of its first week, Bison Kaalamaadan had earned an estimated ₹27.25 crore in Tamil Nadu. In its second weekend, the film again picked up pace, grossing ₹1.75 crore on Friday, ₹3.4 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.75 crore on Sunday. However, collections declined through the following weekdays, with ₹1.2 crore on Monday, ₹1.3 crore on Tuesday, and around ₹0.92 crore on Wednesday, bringing its 13-day total to ₹39.57 crore net in India.

With one more day left in its second week, Bison Kaalamaadan is expected to cross the ₹40 crore mark by the end of Day 14. How it performs over the coming weekend will determine whether the film can retain a significant number of screens amid new releases in Tamil Nadu.

Storyline, Cast, and Crew Details of Bison Kaalamaadan

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, Bison Kaalamaadan is a coming-of-age sports drama centered on a young man's journey of resilience and redemption. Set against the backdrop of social inequality and conflict, the story follows a youth who chooses the path of sports over violence, symbolizing courage and hope amid adversity.

Produced jointly by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film features Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, alongside Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal parts. Technical departments include music by Nivas K. Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, and editing by Sakthi Thiru.