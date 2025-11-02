Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 16: Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹43 Crore In India

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: The Tamil coming-of-age sports action drama Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and directed by Mari Selvaraj, has maintained a steady run at the box office as it completes 16 days in theaters. Released on October 17, 2025, the film is produced under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, with Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand credited as producers.

According to early figures reported by box office tracker Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan has grossed an estimated ₹43.44 crore (India net) in its first 16 days. The film's opening weekend witnessed a gradual growth, with the first Friday collecting around ₹2.7 crore, followed by ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹4.5 crore on Sunday. The weekday numbers varied, dipping mid-week before showing a notable resurgence on weekends. The second weekend added roughly ₹13.44 crore, while the third weekend began with ₹0.81 crore on Friday and an uptick to ₹1.94 crore on Saturday, marking the 16th day of its theatrical run.

Bison: Storyline, Cast, and Crew

Bison Kaalamaadan traces the journey of a young man navigating adversity in a challenging world, exploring themes of resilience, choices, and personal growth. The film stars Dhruv Vikram alongside an ensemble that includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal.

The technical team comprises cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Sakthi Thiru, and music composer Nivas K. Prasanna, while action sequences were coordinated by Dhilip Subbarayan. Production design was led by Kumar Gangappan, with costume design by Aegan Ekambaram, sound design by Suren G and Alagiakoothan, and VFX handled by Harihara Suthan (Lorven).

Bison Kaalamaadan continues to be screened across Tamil Nadu and select territories in India, with analysts monitoring its performance as it enters the latter half of its third week. Weekend footfalls, word-of-mouth reception, and weekday occupancies are expected to determine whether the film can maintain momentum in its coming weeks.