Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Sees Promising Start

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: The Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, has completed its first two days at the Indian box office with an estimated collection of ₹5.67 crore, according to box office tracking portal Sacnilk. The film opened on 17 October 2025 and has been released as a coming-of-age sports action drama with a focus on personal courage and determination.

On its opening day, Friday, the film collected around ₹2.55 crore. The following day, Saturday, it saw a slight increase with an estimated ₹3.12 crore, bringing the two-day total to ₹5.67 crore. This marks a modest start for the film amid other ongoing releases in the Tamil market.

Bison: Story, Production Details, and Opening Performance

Produced jointly by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal, alongside Dhruv Vikram in the lead role.

The narrative follows the journey of a young man who faces formidable challenges and societal pressures, ultimately choosing sports over violence. The story emphasizes resilience, courage, and personal triumph against difficult circumstances.

Technically, the film includes cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, editing by Sakthi Thiru, and a musical score by Nivas K. Prasanna. Additional technical contributions include action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, dance sequences by Sandy, and sound design by Suren G and Alagiakoothan. The film's production design was managed by Kumar Gangappan, while costume design was led by Aegan Ekambaram.

Despite its early collections, the film's long-term performance will depend on word of mouth and audience reception in the coming days. Bison Kaalamaadan is being distributed by Five Star K. Senthil, and its release spans Tamil Nadu and other key Indian territories.

The film's first weekend performance indicates a moderate opening, with potential for growth if audience responses and critical reviews generate wider interest. Analysts suggest that while the collections are steady, competition from other releases during this period could influence its box office trajectory.

As the film continues its theatrical run, trade analysts will be monitoring its performance closely over the weekend and following weekdays.