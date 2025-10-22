Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹22 Crore In India

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: The Tamil sports action drama Bison Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and directed by Mari Selvaraj, continues to show a steady box office performance through its first week in theaters. The film, which opened on October 17, 2025, has completed five days in cinemas and entered its sixth day today.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan has collected an estimated ₹22.1 crore net in India within its first five days. The film opened to ₹2.7 crore on its first day and showed gradual growth over the weekend, with ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹4.5 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film witnessed a significant jump, earning ₹6 crore, followed by ₹5.5 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates.

The steady numbers suggest that the film's strong word-of-mouth and its mix of sports and social themes have helped maintain consistent audience turnout across major Tamil Nadu centers. Despite competition from other festive releases, Bison Kaalamaadan has managed to hold its own, marking a promising run for both Dhruv Vikram and director Mari Selvaraj.

Synopsis, Cast, and Crew Details

Bison Kaalamaadan is a coming-of-age sports drama that tells the story of a young man who overcomes social and personal challenges through his passion for sports. The film delves into his struggle to rise above a violent environment and choose peace, courage, and determination as his guiding path.

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film features Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, supported by Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. The film is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

The technical crew includes Nivas K. Prasanna as the music composer, Ezhil Arasu K handling cinematography, and Sakthi Thiru as the editor. Art direction is by Kumar Gangappan, with Dhilip Subbarayan choreographing the action sequences and Sandy managing the dance choreography.

As Bison Kaalamaadan enters its sixth day, the film's weekday performance will determine its first-week total and overall theatrical trajectory. With a ₹22.1 crore collection already on the board, its upcoming weekend performance will be key in assessing the film's long-term box office prospects across Tamil Nadu.