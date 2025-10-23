Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹25 Crore In India

Bison Box Office Collection: Bison Kaalamaadan, the Tamil sports action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, has completed its first six days at the box office, earning an estimated ₹25.5 crore in India, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. Released on 17 October 2025, the film opened in theaters across Tamil Nadu and other regions, and its collections reflect audience interest during the opening week.

Six-Day Box Office Breakdown

The daily India net collections for Bison Kaalamaadan are as follows:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹2.7 Crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.4 Crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.5 Crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹6 Crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹5.9 Crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): approximately ₹3 Crore

The film's opening weekend in Tamil Nadu contributed significantly to the total, with a notable drop in weekday collections, which is typical for regional releases following the initial days.

About the Film

Bison Kaalamaadan tells the story of a young man navigating significant personal challenges while striving to make a mark in sports. Set against a backdrop of conflict and adversity, the narrative follows his journey of determination and resilience as he seeks alternatives to violence and attempts to carve a path of his own.

The film features Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, supported by Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. Technical credits include music by Nivas K. Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, and editing by Sakthi Thiru. Action sequences were coordinated by Dhilip Subbarayan, while dance choreography was handled by Sandy.

Produced jointly by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, Bison Kaalamaadan combines elements of coming-of-age drama, sports, and action.

As the first week concludes, industry observers are monitoring the film's performance to assess its potential in the second week, particularly in Tamil-speaking regions and other language markets where it has been released.