Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹27 Crore In India

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: Bison Kaalamaadan, the Tamil coming-of-age sports action drama written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, has completed its first week in theaters following its release on October 17, 2025. The film, starring Dhruv Vikram alongside an ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal, has generated notable audience interest in its opening week.

According to early reports from box office tracker Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan has collected approximately ₹27.15 crore in India over its first seven days. The daily collection trend shows a steady performance during the opening weekend, followed by a gradual dip during the weekdays.

Day 1 (Friday): ₹2.7 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.4 crore, a growth of 25.93%

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.5 crore, up 32.35% from Saturday

Day 4 (Monday): ₹6 crore, the highest single-day collection

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹5.9 crore, a slight decline of 1.67%

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹3.15 crore, down 46.61%

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹1.5 crore (rough estimate), a further 52.38% drop

The film's cumulative first-week total stands at ₹27.15 crore, entirely from the Tamil version, with no Telugu release reported.

Story, Cast, and Technical Details

Bison Kaalamaadan follows the story of a young man navigating a challenging world, depicting his journey from conflict and struggle to choosing sport over violence and pursuing life with determination. The narrative emphasizes resilience and the choices that define personal growth, set against a backdrop of both sports and action drama.

On the technical side, the film features cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, editing by Sakthi Thiru, and music composed by Nivas K. Prasanna. Mari Selvaraj also contributed lyrics for the soundtrack, which has been produced under the Think Music label. Action sequences were choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while Sandy handled the dance sequences. Art direction, costumes, and makeup were managed by Kumar Gangappan, Aegan Ekambaram, and Kalaiazhagan, respectively.

As Bison Kaalamaadan moves into its second week, trade observers will closely monitor its box office trajectory amid new releases and audience turnout in the post-festival period.