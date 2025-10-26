Get Updates
Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Crosses ₹32 Crore In India

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 9

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection: Bison Kaalamaadan, the Tamil coming-of-age sports action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, has completed nine days in theaters, collecting an estimated ₹32 crore India net, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. The film, starring Dhruv Vikram alongside Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal, opened on October 17, 2025, and has steadily maintained audience interest through its first week and into the second weekend.

The film saw a gradual rise during its opening weekend. Day one collections stood at ₹2.7 crore, followed by ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹4.5 crore on Sunday. Monday added ₹6 crore to the tally, marking the film's highest single-day performance during the first week. Collections remained stable on Tuesday with ₹5.9 crore before experiencing a drop midweek, with Wednesday and Thursday earning ₹3.15 crore and ₹1.6 crore, respectively. The first week ended with a total of ₹27.25 crore.

Entering its second week, Bison Kaalamaadan showed a modest recovery on Friday with ₹1.75 crore, followed by ₹3 crore on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to ₹32 crore.

Box Office Summary (Day 1-9)

Day 1 (Friday): ₹2.7 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.4 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.5 Cr

Day 4 (Monday): ₹6 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹5.9 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹3.15 Cr

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹1.6 Cr

Week 1 Total: ₹27.25 Cr

Day 8 (Friday): ₹1.75 Cr

Day 9 (Saturday): ₹3 Cr

Cumulative Total: ₹ 32 Cr

The film tells the story of a young man confronting challenges that appear insurmountable, choosing sport over violence, and striving for personal growth against societal pressures. Its narrative revolves around resilience and determination, following a protagonist navigating a world of adversity.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film features music by Nivas K. Prasanna, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, and editing by Sakthi Thiru. Action sequences were choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while art direction was handled by Kumar Gangappan.

As Bison Kaalamaadan continues its second weekend run in theaters on Day 10, today's collections will play a key role in shaping the film's overall box office trajectory.

