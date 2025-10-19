Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release: Where To Stream Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj Film After Its Theatrical Run

Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release: Bison Kaalamaadan, the Tamil coming-of-age sports action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, hit theaters on 17 October 2025 and has been running successfully across Tamil Nadu and other key regions. The film, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead alongside Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal, has drawn attention for its ensemble cast and storyline.

Bison Details, Technical Crew, and Post-Theatrical OTT Availability

Produced jointly by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film presents a narrative of resilience and determination. It follows a young man navigating significant personal challenges, choosing sport over conflict, and striving to overcome circumstances that seem overwhelmingly stacked against him.

Technically, the film brings together the expertise of Ezhil Arasu K in cinematography, Sakthi Thiru in editing, and Nivas K. Prasanna for the music and background score. Action choreography was led by Dhilip Subbarayan, with dance sequences coordinated by Sandy. The film's production design was handled by Kumar Gangappan, while costume design was overseen by Aegan Ekambaram. Additional contributions include sound design by Suren G and Alagiakoothan, DI color grading by Ranga, and VFX supervision by Harihara Suthan of Lorven.

While Bison Kaalamaadan continues to perform strongly in theaters, reports indicate that its post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix. Viewers who wish to watch the film digitally will have the opportunity once the streaming release date is officially announced. As of now, neither the makers nor the platform have confirmed the exact date for the film's debut online.

The combination of Mari Selvaraj's direction, Dhruv Vikram's performance, and the ensemble technical team has positioned Bison Kaalamaadan as a notable release for October 2025. As it continues its early theatrical days, trade analysts and audiences alike are observing how the film's story and presentation resonate both in theaters and, later, on digital platforms.