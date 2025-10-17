Bison Kaalamaadan Premiere Show Twitter Review: How Audiences Are Reacting To Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj Film

Bison Premiere Show Twitter Reactions: Bison Kaalamaadan, the much-anticipated Tamil sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj, had its early premiere screenings on October 16, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, the film has generated significant curiosity due to its lead actor, premise, and the collaboration between Mari Selvaraj and producers Pa. Ranjith, Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Soon after the premiere shows, viewers began sharing their first impressions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). The platform quickly filled with posts from attendees, providing a preliminary sense of audience reactions to Mari Selvaraj's latest project. These posts, often brief and spontaneous, reflect early reactions rather than detailed reviews. A selection of such responses is included below to represent the tone of audience sentiment from the initial screenings.

Bison Kaalamaadan: Storyline and Crew

The film is described as a tale of resilience and transformation, following the journey of a young man who grows up in a world where the odds are stacked against him. Choosing the path of sport over violence, he finds purpose and identity through his determination, setting out to achieve what many around him deemed impossible.

Bison Kaalamaadan features Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, supported by a strong ensemble that includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhan, and Anurag Arora.

Mari Selvaraj has written and directed the film, with Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand serving as producers. The project also credits co-producers Sunil Chainani, Pramod Cheruvalath, Prasoon Garg, and Manind Bedi. The film's music is composed, produced, and arranged by Nivas K. Prasanna, while cinematography is handled by Ezhil Arasu K, and editing by Sakthi Thiru.

The technical team includes art direction by Kumar Gangappan, action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, and dance choreography by Sandy. Sound design is by Suren G. and Alagiakoothan, with costume design by Aegan Ekambaram and makeup by Kalaiazhagan. The film's visual effects are supervised by Harihara Suthan (Lorven), with DI color grading by Ranga (Prasad).

With domestic screenings set to begin on October 17, industry observers are now watching how Bison Kaalamaadan will be received by general audiences across Tamil Nadu and beyond. The film marks another major step in Dhruv Vikram's career and adds to Mari Selvaraj's growing body of socially grounded storytelling within Tamil cinema.