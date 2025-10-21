Bison Kaalamaadan Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj Film Sees 30% Jump

Bison Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Bison Kaalamaadan, the Tamil coming-of-age sports action drama directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, has recorded a significant jump in box office collections on its fourth day, coinciding with Diwali. Released on 17 October 2025, the film has steadily drawn audiences across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, maintaining consistent interest in the extended weekend of its theatrical run.

According to box office tracker Cinetrak, Bison Kaalamaadan collected ₹5.43 crore from 307 screens in Tamil Nadu on its fourth day, marking its highest single-day collection since release. This represented an approximate 30% increase over the previous day, largely attributed to the Diwali holiday. Over the first four days, the film's tracked gross in Tamil Nadu stands at ₹15.24 crore. In Karnataka, it earned ₹22 lakh from 66 screens during the same period, taking the four-day tracked total to ₹70 lakh. Industry estimates suggest the actual combined gross could reach around ₹19 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹95 lakh in Karnataka.

Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram's Film Overview

The film features Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. It explores the life of a young man who confronts enormous challenges, choosing sports over violence and perseverance over adversity. The narrative emphasizes determination and the struggle for self-realization amid societal and personal obstacles.

From a technical standpoint, Bison Kaalamaadan benefits from cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, editing by Sakthi Thiru, and a musical score composed by Nivas K. Prasanna. The movie has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

As the film moves beyond the opening weekend, its performance in Tamil Nadu will likely depend on continued audience turnout during the weekdays. Analysts will be observing how the post-Diwali trend influences the film's overall theatrical run. Bison Kaalamaadan has emerged as a film of interest among audiences, drawing attention to its narrative of grit, determination, and resilience.