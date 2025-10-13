Bison Trailer Out Now: Watch The Glimpse Of Mari Selvaraj’s Action Crime Drama Starring Dhruv Vikram

Bison Trailer Out Now: The much-awaited trailer of Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, is finally out. Following multiple time changes throughout Monday evening, the trailer was released on October 13 at 8 PM, providing viewers with a detailed glimpse of the film. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer was shared by the film's makers on social media and comes ahead of the film's theatrical release on October 17, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival weekend.

The trailer introduces Dhruv Vikram as a fiery young man determined to rise above social and personal challenges through his passion for the sport, Kabaddi. The glimpses hint at Mari Selvaraj's signature storytelling style, rooted in social commentary, similar to his previous works Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan.

Set against a rural backdrop, the trailer showcases moments of fierce competition, personal loss, and conflict between individual and society, underscored by a grounded tone that aligns with Mari Selvaraj's filmmaking approach.

Bison: Cast and Key Crew

Apart from Dhruv Vikram, the movie also features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and Anurag Arora in lead roles.

Produced under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film is backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand. Music for the film is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, while cinematography is handled by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by Sakthi Thiru. Action sequences are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, with dance sequences by Sandy and art direction by Kumar Gangappan.

The trailer release marks the final phase of promotion for Bison ahead of its festival release. Fans and audiences can now watch the trailer to get a first official glimpse of the film.