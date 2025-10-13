Bison Trailer Release Time: Mari Selvaraj And Dhruv Vikram Film’s Glimpse Set To Arrive This Evening

Bison Trailer Release Time: The much-anticipated trailer of Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, is set to drop today, October 13, at 6 PM. The announcement was made by the film's makers on social media, confirming that a first detailed glimpse of the action drama will be unveiled just days before its Diwali release.

Accompanied by a new poster, the post read, "He is ready to knock on your doors this evening!! Trailer Today @6PM. Four days to go for #BisonKaalamaadan." The message hints at the film's energetic tone and builds anticipation for the upcoming festival release on October 17, 2025.

Bison marks another collaboration between director Mari Selvaraj and producer Pa. Ranjith, known for their interest in socially grounded narratives. Produced under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the film is backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand.

Story, Cast & Technical Team

According to the production team, the story follows the journey of a young man whose courage and conviction lead him to choose sport over violence. It is described as a tale of "guts, grit, and glory," centering on an underdog who defies the odds in pursuit of a better life.

Dhruv Vikram, who made his acting debut with Adithya Varma, plays the protagonist in what is expected to be a performance-driven role. The supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and Anurag Arora, among others.

The film's technical crew features cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Sakthi Thiru, and art director Kumar Gangappan. Music is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, with lyrics by Mari Selvaraj and Arivu. Action sequences are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while Sandy handles the dance choreography.

With the trailer launch set for this evening, Bison is entering its final phase of promotion. The release, aligned with Diwali, positions it as one of Tamil cinema's major festival titles this year. As fans await the official trailer, the buzz around Mari Selvaraj and Dhruv Vikram's collaboration continues to build steadily.