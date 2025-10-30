Blackmail Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller Movie Online

Blackmail Streams Now On OTT: After its theatrical release in September, the Tamil crime thriller Blackmail has made its digital debut, giving audiences another chance to watch the GV Prakash Kumar-led film from home. Written and directed by Mu Maran, the film explores how ordinary people become trapped in a cycle of lies, crime, and coercion.

Released in theaters on September 12, 2025, Blackmail features GV Prakash Kumar and Teju Ashwini in lead roles, with Srikanth and Bindu Madhavi playing pivotal supporting characters. The ensemble cast also includes Vettai Muthukumar, Ramesh Thilak, Linga, Redin Kingsley, Tamil Shaji, and Haripriya Girija Hari. The film's music is composed by Sam CS, cinematography is handled by Gokul Benoy, and editing is by San Lokesh.

Also Read Lokah OTT Release: Box Office Report And Streaming Date Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Superhero Film

Blackmail Now Available For Streaming Online

The story revolves around Mani, a young man employed by a pharmaceutical distributor who secretly operates a drug smuggling racket. When Mani's girlfriend, Rekha, discovers she is pregnant, the couple's future becomes uncertain as Mani struggles between responsibility and survival. Parallelly, the narrative follows Ashok, a middle-class father whose daughter is kidnapped, and Archana, a woman caught in an extortion scheme by her former lover. As these characters' lives collide, Blackmail delves into how greed, desperation, and manipulation push them into moral and emotional conflict.

The technical team behind Blackmail includes art direction by SJ Ram, stunt choreography by Rajasekar, and choreography by Baba Bhaskar and Sai Bharathi. The sound design was managed by Sync Cinema, with DI by Prasath Somasekar of Knack Studios. The film was produced by Deivakani Amalraj under the presentation of Jayakkodi Amalraj, with Dhayalan Palani serving as executive producer.

While Blackmail opened with a modest reception during its theatrical run, its arrival on streaming has renewed curiosity among viewers interested in crime dramas. Blackmail is now available for streaming on Sun NXT in India and Simply South internationally (excluding India).