Blackmail X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About GV Prakash Kumar, Teju Ashwini And Srikanth's Film

Blackmail X Review: The Tamil thriller Blackmail, written and directed by Mu Maran, arrived in cinemas on September 12, 2025. Featuring GV Prakash Kumar and Teju Ashwini in the lead roles, the cast also includes Srikanth, Bindu Madhavi, Ramesh Thilak, Linga, Redin Kingsley, Vettai Muthukumar, Tamil Shaji, and Haripriya Girija Hari. The project was backed by Jayakkodi Amalraj for JDS Film Factory, with music composed by Sam CS.

With the film now in theaters, first impressions are steadily surfacing online. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has become the main space where audiences are sharing their thoughts after watching the early shows. These reactions, while mixed in tone, are giving an initial picture of how the movie is resonating with viewers before detailed reviews from critics are published.

Crew and Technical Team

Behind the scenes, Blackmail brings together a wide technical team. The film's music is composed by Sam CS, who has also penned lyrics along with Eknath and Karthik Netha. Cinematography is handled by Gokul Benoy, with editing by San Lokesh. The art direction comes from SJ Ram.

Action sequences are choreographed by stunt master Rajasekar, while dance choreography is credited to Baba Bhaskar and Sai Bharathi. Costume design has been overseen by R. Thilakapriya Shanmugam and Vinod Sundar.

Sound design and mixing were carried out by Sync Cinema and Aravind Menon, respectively. The VFX was done by Vibin from Effects & Logics, with color grading completed by Prasath Somasekar at Knack Studios.

Publicity and marketing responsibilities were handled by Amudhan Priyan and Media Boy, with digital PR managed by Ahmed Asjad. The production was controlled by Ramachandran, with still photography by Raja and subtitling by Kambam Sankar.

Blackmail is currently running in cinemas across Tamil Nadu and beyond. How audience word-of-mouth will influence its run at the box office remains to be seen, but the initial buzz on X has already set the stage for further discussions.