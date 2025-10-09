Bomb OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Arjun Das Starrer Movie Online

Bomb OTT Release: After its theatrical release in September, Bomb, the Tamil film starring Arjun Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar, is gearing up for its digital premiere. The movie, directed by Vishal Venkat, blends elements of magical realism with a socially rooted narrative, presenting a darkly humorous take on faith, superstition, and human conflict in rural Tamil Nadu.

Bomb: A Satirical Tale Streaming Soon

Set in the fictional twin villages of Kaalakammaipatti, later divided into Kaalapatti and Kammaipatti, the film explores the absurdity of communal divides. The story unfolds when Kathiravan, a non-believer, dies unexpectedly, leading to a bizarre situation where rival factions claim his body as their own. What follows is a satirical chain of events driven by blind faith, ego, and deeply ingrained social divisions. At the center of this chaos is Manimuthu, a naïve young man who refuses to believe his friend is dead, creating a poignant counterpoint to the community's irrationality.

Produced by Sudha Sukumar and Sukumar Balakrishnan under the Gembrio Pictures banner, the film features Arjun Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead roles, with Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan appearing in pivotal parts. Bomb was released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Rajkumar P.M., editor Prasanna GK, and art director Manoj Kumar. The music, composed by D. Imman, features an ensemble of singers including K.S Chithra, Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Madhu Balakrishan, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Dharshini Rajkumar, Meghna Suresh. The dialogues were written by Makizhnan B.M., with additional contributions from Manikandan Mathavan and Abhishek Sabarigirison, both of whom also co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Vishal Venkat.

Following its theatrical run, Bomb is set for its digital release on October 10, 2025. The film will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil, ShortFlix, and Simply South (the latter for audiences outside India).

With its mix of satire, social commentary, and magical realism, Bomb is expected to find a fresh audience as it makes its way to streaming platforms.