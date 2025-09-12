Bomb X Review: How Viewers Are Responding To Arjun Das And Shivathmika Rajashekar's Film

Bomb X Review: The Tamil film Bomb, blending elements of magical realism with satire, hit theaters on September 12, 2025. Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film is co-written by Manikandan Mathavan and Abhishek Sabarigirison, with dialogues penned by Makizhnan BM. The project is produced by Sudha Sukumar and Sukumar Balakrishnan under the Gembrio Pictures banner.

Headlined by Arjun Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar, the ensemble also includes Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan. The music is composed by D. Imman.

Early Audience Reactions

With the release now underway, audience reactions are steadily appearing on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers are posting a wide range of opinions, from interest in the unusual premise to comments on the way the film tackles themes of faith and superstition.As detailed reviews from critics are still to follow, these online discussions currently provide an early picture of how the film is being received after initial screenings.

Story Overview

Set in the fictional village of Kaalakammaipaati, Bomb tells the story of two rival sects locked in conflict over religious beliefs. The turning point comes when Kathiravan, an atheist, dies on a sacred night. His body, however, begins to display strange signs that villagers interpret as divine intervention. Each sect claims him as their chosen vessel, while his friend Mani Muthu insists he is still alive and fights to save him. The film combines humor, satire, and drama in its exploration of blind faith, belief, and friendship.

Crew and Technical Team

The film's technical crew brings together a wide range of industry professionals. Cinematography is handled by Rajkumar P.M, with editing by Prasanna GK. Art direction is by Manoj Kumar, and choreography is managed by Apsar R. Stunts are directed by Monster Mukesh.

Costume design comes from Priya Harie and Priya Karan. The soundtrack features performances by singers including K.S. Chithra, Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Madhu Balakrishnan, Haricharan, and Swetha Mohan, with lyrics by Mani Amuthavan, Chandru K, Rakendu Mouli, and Jayra.

Sound design is credited to Manoj YD, with Ramji Soma overseeing mixing. Visual effects were coordinated by G.E. Ashokkumar and executed across Aksha Studios and i Square Media. Color grading was completed at Sri Kalasa Studios by Rajarajan Gopal.

Bomb is currently screening in cinemas across Tamil Nadu and other regions. With word-of-mouth building online, how it performs at the box office over the coming days will depend on both audience reception and critical response. For now, its blend of satire and magical realism has sparked conversations on social media, setting the tone for its theatrical run.