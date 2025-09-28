Cooku with Comali 6 Winner Name: Who Won Show? Winner Prize Money Is Enough To Sponsor...

Cooku with Comali 6 winner name, photo: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I hope you had a fantastic weekend. Vijay Television promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with comedy, entertainment and laughter, and the channel didn't disappoint.

When the show started, a source exclusively told Filmibeat, "After the success of Cooku With Comali season 5, the channel is back with yet another spicy edition of the show. CWC always resonates well with the audience, driving viewership and ad revenue for Vijay Television. Considering the popularity of the non-fiction show, Vijay Television has brought back the show with new flavour and twist. From new contestants to mind-boggling twists, the makers have left no stone unturned to make the new season a successful affair."

WHO WON COOKU WITH COMALI SEASON 6 FINALE EPISODE?

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Raju Jeyamohan as he has emerged as the winner of CWC season 6. The talented actor walked away with the winner's prize money and the trophy at the star-studded finale.

Raju reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh as Cooku With Comali 6 winner prize money.