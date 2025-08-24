Coolie 10 Days Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹247 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, has completed its first ten days in theaters with collections crossing ₹247 crore across India. According to data from box office tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil action thriller has earned an estimated ₹247.01 crore net in all languages combined.

The film opened worldwide on August 14, 2025, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend. Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special roles.

Coolie: Box Office Trend Over Ten Days

According to Sacnilk, the film started on a strong note with ₹65 crore on opening day, primarily driven by the Tamil version, which alone contributed ₹44.5 crore. Day two recorded earnings of ₹54.75 crore, reflecting a 15.7% decline from the opening day. Collections dipped further over the first weekend, with Saturday and Sunday reporting ₹39.5 crore and ₹35.25 crore, respectively.

The weekdays witnessed sharper declines. Monday's figure stood at ₹12 crore, Tuesday at ₹9.5 crore, and Wednesday at ₹7.5 crore. Thursday closed the first week with ₹6.15 crore, taking the seven-day total to ₹229.65 crore.

On its second Friday, the film added ₹5.85 crore to its tally. However, Saturday saw a surge with ₹11.51 crore, nearly doubling the previous day's earnings. By the end of day ten, the cumulative India net collection reached ₹247.01 crore.

Coolie: Language-Wise Contribution

The Tamil version has been the film's largest contributor, accounting for nearly ₹150 crore in ten days. The Telugu version followed with ₹51.6 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹26.05 crore. Kannada contributed ₹2.05 crore during the same period.

About the Film

Coolie revolves around themes of smuggling, betrayal, and hidden identities, set against backdrops such as Visakhapatnam harbour and Chennai. The screenplay is written by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Chandhru Anbazhagan, and the film's technical team includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.