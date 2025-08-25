Coolie 11 Days Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹257 Crore Mark In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has completed 11 days in theaters and has recorded an estimated domestic collection of ₹257.02 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Tamil action thriller, released on August 14, 2025, continues to register steady numbers after its initial surge at the box office.

The film opened strongly with ₹65 crore on its first day across languages, including ₹44.5 crore from Tamil, ₹15.5 crore from Telugu, ₹4.5 crore from Hindi, and ₹0.5 crore from Kannada. The following day saw a dip of nearly 16 percent, earning ₹54.75 crore. Collections declined further over the weekend, with ₹39.5 crore on Saturday and ₹35.25 crore on Sunday.

By the end of its opening week, Coolie had amassed ₹229.65 crore in India, led largely by Tamil and Telugu language versions across the country. During the weekdays, the film's earnings dropped to ₹12 crore on Monday and ₹9.5 crore on Tuesday, followed by ₹7.5 crore on Wednesday and ₹6.15 crore on Thursday.

In its second weekend, the film managed to regain momentum. Friday's ₹5.85 crore was followed by a strong jump to ₹10.5 crore on Saturday and a further rise to ₹11.02 crore on Sunday, pushing the 11-day total to ₹257.02 crore.

Coolie: Rajinikanth Leads Multi-Star Action Thriller

The film, produced by Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth as Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader who becomes involved in a criminal network after the mysterious death of a close friend. The story unfolds at a harbour and within criminal syndicates. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra form the main ensemble, while Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make guest appearances.

Filming reportedly took place across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, concluding in March 2025. The film's technical crew includes Anirudh Ravichander (music), Girish Gangadharan (cinematography), and Philomin Raj (editing).

With its second week in theaters concluding, the film's performance in the coming days will indicate its overall box office trajectory.