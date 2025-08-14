Coolie Ending Explained: Did Deva Save Preethi In The End? Relationship SHOCK In End With Surprise You

**Spoilers Alert**

Coolie Ending Explained: There has been much buzz around Rajinikanth's film Coolie ahead of its release. Talking about the opening day, it seems that Coolie is standing up to the expectations. As per Sacnilk's report, Coolie has grossed Rs. 35.51 crores on Day 1 as of 4 pm. It is speculated that Coolie might close somewhere around 80 to 90 crores on its opening day.

If you have not yet watched the film then this might come as a spoiler for you. However, if you have already watched the film, then this will give you a clear vision of the ending of the movie.

Coolie Ending Explained

Did Deva Save Preethi In The End?

In the end, Deva got to know about Dayal's weakness. He then captured Kalyani and demanded Preethi's release.

Before Simon took Preethi and Kalyani hostage, Preethi managed to make a phone call. She called Deva's home and started reciting Deva's old coolie number. Rajinikanth (Deva) instantly was hit by nostalgia when he was told by Rajasekar's friend that anyone who recited this coolie number means she is his daughter. Indeed, it is revealed that Preethi is Deva's daughter.

This huge revelation about his personal life fueled Deva. He kills Simon and saves Preethi.

Did Deva & Preethi Reunite In The End?

In the end, Preethi was seen leaving with her sister. She was not aware of the fact that she was the daughter of Deva. Watch the full movie to know whether Deva and Preethi unite in the end and whether she gets to know who her real father is.

