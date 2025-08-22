Coolie 8 Days Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹229 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: The Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has completed its first eight days in theaters, recording an estimated ₹229.75 crore net collection in India, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. Leading the ensemble are Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Released worldwide on 14 August 2025, Coolie revolves around a former union leader who investigates the suspicious death of a friend, leading him into a complex criminal network involving smuggling and covert operations. The narrative spans multiple cities, including Visakhapatnam and Chennai, and highlights the protagonist's attempts to uncover hidden schemes while navigating threats from powerful adversaries.

The film's box office performance over the first eight days shows a strong opening followed by a gradual decline, common in multilingual releases. On opening day, the film earned ₹65 crore, with Tamil contributing ₹44.5 crore, Telugu ₹15.5 crore, and smaller shares from Kannada and Hindi versions. The collection on day two dropped to ₹54.75 crore, followed by ₹39.5 crore on day three and ₹35.25 crore on day four. Midweek figures saw a further reduction, with ₹12 crore on Monday, ₹9.5 crore on Tuesday, ₹7.5 crore on Wednesday, and early estimates suggest ₹6.25 crore on the second Thursday.

Coolie Filming Details and Crew

Principal photography for Coolie began in July 2024 in Chennai and included schedules in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping in mid-March 2025. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Girish Gangadharan handled cinematography and Philomin Raj took charge of editing.

The film, officially announced in September 2023 as Thalaivar 171 to mark Rajinikanth's 171st lead role, received its title in April 2024. The ensemble cast portrays a mix of law enforcement, criminals, and supporting characters, with the storyline weaving through past and present conflicts, loyalty dynamics, and a criminal underworld.

As of the eighth day since its release, Coolie remains one of the significant releases of 2025 in India, drawing attention for its ensemble cast and Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction, with multiple regional markets contributing to the overall tally.