Coolie (Australia) Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film Beats Leo; Creates A Huge Record

Coolie (Australia) Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie, premiered on August 14, thrilling his global fanbase. The action thriller is penned and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth's first release of 2025 and fans can't keep calm about it. It also signifies his initial collaboration with the renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj, making it one of the year's most eagerly awaited films. To note, Rajinikanth is seen playing the role of Deva, a coolie union leader in the film

Coolie featured an impressive ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in significant roles. Aamir Khan's cameo adds another layer of excitement to the film. This marks Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist's first collaboration with Thalaiva. Interestingly, Coolie opened to decent reviews across the world and witnessed an impressive start in Australia.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Australia)

According to a tweet shared by Nishit Shaw, Coolie has raked in A$540K on the opening day in Australia

Coolie Creates A Record In Australia

Interestingly, Coolie has managed to record the highest opening for a Kollywood film in Australia after beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which minted A$430K on the opening day.

Coolie Beats War 2 In Australia

To note, Coolie has been witnessing a box office clash with War 2 and the Rajinikanth starrer has managed to crush Hrithik's action thriller as the latter had minted A$189K on the opening day in Australia.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has cleared the air and stated that Coolie is a standalone film. Furthermore, Lokesh also expressed his gratitude towards the entire team and has pinned high hopes for Coolie.