Coolie Collection Day 1 Early Update: Thalaivar 171 Is On FIRE! Surpasses Vikram's Opening Day Figures Already

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: The wait is over - and the mania is real. Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, finally hit theatres today, and true to expectations, it has unleashed a storm of fan frenzy across the country. Early morning shows witnessed whistles, fireworks, and full-house celebrations as fans welcomed Thalaivar back in what many are calling his most explosive avatar in years.

Across Tamil Nadu and beyond, Coolie has become more than a movie - it's a celebration. Fans danced in theatres, cut cakes outside cinemas, and lit up social feeds with fan art, reviews, and countless clips from iconic moments. Several theatres reported sold-out shows through the weekend, with additional screenings being added to meet demand.

Coolie Budget, OTT Streaming Updates

From the very first frame, Coolie delivers exactly what it promised - a full-throttle, stylized action drama infused with Lokesh Kanagaraj's signature grit and Rajinikanth's untouchable screen presence. Decked in his iconic retro look, wielding a chain with swagger and rage, Rajinikanth owns the screen in every scene - proving once again why he's the eternal superstar.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Tamil-language action-thriller has been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 375 cr. As per a TOI report, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of Thalaivar's film. That means, Coolie is expected to have its OTT premiere on Prime after its theatrical run.

Previously, rumours went rife that Coolie was a part of Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe). Later, the director clarified that Thalaivar 171 (#Thalaivar171) is a standalone film.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends (Opening Day)

If the fan buzz wasn't enough, the numbers are doing all the talking. Coolie has stormed into cinemas with a record-shattering opening, raking in massive day-one collections across India and overseas.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Rajinikanth's Coolie has taken the box office by storm. The movie has already netted around Rs 44.22 cr today (opening day) till 6:00 pm.

Coolie Occupancy Day 1 (Today)

Tamil - 2D

Morning Shows: 81.95%

Afternoon Shows: 85.13%

Coolie Vs Vikram Box Office Day 1

Rajinikanth's Coolie has already surpassed Kamal Hasaan starrer Vikram's opening day figures. As per Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Vikram (2022), starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil among others, had opened to a smashing ₹ 32.05 cr on the day of its release.