Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Opens With ₹65 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Coolie, the latest Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, recorded a strong debut at the box office, earning an estimated ₹65 crore India net on its opening day, according to figures from box office tracker Sacnilk.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, was released worldwide on August 14, 2025. The day one earnings include collections from multiple languages, with Tamil contributing ₹45 crore, Hindi ₹4.5 crore, Telugu ₹15 crore, and Kannada ₹0.5 crore.

Set against the backdrop of Visakhapatnam's harbour, Coolie follows Devaraj "Deva", a former coolie union leader, as he becomes involved in the dangerous world of smuggling while investigating the death of a close friend. The story unfolds in an underworld marked by covert identities, illicit trades, and high-stakes power struggles.

Coolie: Cast, Production Timeline, and Opening Day Box Office Position

The film features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna as smuggling kingpin Simon Xavier, Soubin Shahir as Dayalan, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Rachita Ram as Kalyani, and Kanna Ravi as Arjun Simon. The cast also includes cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Production on Coolie began in July 2024 following its official title reveal in April that year. Filming took place reportedly across multiple locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping in March 2025.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander. The project was initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor.

The first-day figures position Coolie among the highest openers of 2025 in Indian cinema. The coming days will determine whether the film sustains momentum over the extended Independence Day weekend and beyond.