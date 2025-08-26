Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹259 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Coolie, the Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has recorded an estimated ₹259.87 crore net at the Indian box office in its first 12 days, according to Indian box office tracker Scanilk. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, was released worldwide on August 14, 2025.

The film opened to ₹65 crore on its first day, with the Tamil version contributing ₹44.5 crore, followed by ₹4.5 crore from the Hindi version, ₹15.5 crore from Telugu, and ₹0.5 crore from Kannada. Collections dipped to ₹54.75 crore on Friday and ₹39.5 crore on Saturday of its opening weekend. Day four saw a further ₹35.25 crore. The first week closed at ₹229.65 crore.

In its second week, Coolie collected ₹6.15 crore on Thursday. A slight rise was observed on the following weekend, with ₹10.5 crore on Saturday and ₹11.35 crore on Sunday, before dropping to ₹2.52 crore on Monday. The cumulative 12-day collection stands at ₹259.87 crore across all languages.

Rajinikanth-Led Action Thriller 'Coolie' Continues Its Second Week in Theaters

Apart from Rajinikanth as Devaraj, the cast of Coolie features Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayalan, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances. The story revolves around a former coolie union leader, Devaraj, who investigates the suspicious death of a friend. His investigation exposes a sprawling criminal network across multiple cities, involving secret alliances, underground operations, and high-stakes confrontations.

Principal photography for Coolie began in July 2024 and concluded in March 2025, with shoots taking place in Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. The film's technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander for music, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj as editor.

With its multi-star cast and large-scale narrative, the film continues to draw audiences to theaters. Its performance over the first 12 days highlights its reach across multiple regions as it continues its second week of screenings.