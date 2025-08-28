Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹269 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, has completed its first two weeks in theaters, collecting an estimated ₹269.81 crore net in India across all languages, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. Coolie opened in theaters across the world on 14 August 2025.

The first week accounted for approximately ₹229.65 crore, with Tamil-language screens contributing ₹149.95 crore. The film's opening weekend saw earnings of ₹65 crore on day one, followed by ₹54.75 crore on day two and ₹39.5 crore on day three. Collections gradually declined through the weekdays, hitting ₹7.5 crore by day seven.

In its second week, the film witnessed steady performance with day-to-day variations. The ninth day brought in ₹5.85 crore, while the tenth and eleventh days recorded slight spikes of ₹10.5 crore and ₹11.35 crore, respectively. The 14th day collection is estimated at ₹5.56 crore, bringing the total to roughly ₹269.81 crore.

Coolie: Key Cast and Crew

Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former coolie union leader who investigates a friend's suspicious death, uncovering a complex criminal network spanning multiple cities. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, along with cameo appearances by Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Pooja Hegde. Shooting for the project was carried out between July 2024 and March 2025 at locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. The film's technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander (music), Girish Gangadharan (cinematography), and Philomin Raj (editing).

According to Sacnilk data, while weekday collections dipped compared to the opening weekend, the film has maintained audience interest in major centers. Tamil-language screens continue to be the largest contributor, followed by Telugu and Hindi versions.

With two weeks complete, Coolie has maintained overall strong collections across several regions, with fluctuations in daily earnings. Upcoming box office trends will reveal the film's overall theatrical trajectory.