Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19 Early Trends: Rajinikanth's Film Fails To Earn 50 Lakh, Check Report

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19 Early Trends: Week 3 is about to wrap up for Coolie, and Rajinikanth's film seems to be facing a steep decline. After managing daily collections of just Rs. 2-3 crore throughout the third week, the film is now expected to see a significant drop on its third Monday. So far, Coolie hasn't even touched Rs. 50 lakh at the box office today. According to Koimoi, the film was made on a staggering budget of Rs. 350 crore. The big question now is, has Coolie managed to recover its massive investment as of Monday's box office report? Let's take a look at the numbers below.

Coolie Box Office Collection 3rd Weekend

As per Sacnilk's reports, Coolie has seen a rise of 64% on 3rd Saturday. It grossed Rs. 2.8 crores on Day 17. On Sunday, Coolie saw a rise of around 10%, grossing Rs. 3.1 crores. Therefore, on the weekend, Coolie made the total box office collection of Rs. 5.9 crores.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19 Early Trends

As per Sacnilk's report, Coolie has so far grossed Rs. 27 lakh at the box office on Day 19 (3rd Monday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Coolie stand at Rs. 279.37 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Coolie Earn 1 Cr Today?

So far, Coolie has managed to gross only Rs. 27 lakh, falling short of the Rs. 50 lakh mark. With collections this low, it remains uncertain whether the film will even touch Rs. 1 crore by the end of the day. We'll have to wait for the final numbers to come in once the day concludes.

Coolie Box Office Collection

Week 1- Rs. 229.65 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 41.85 Cr

Day 16- Rs. 1.7 Cr

Day 17- Rs. 2.8 Cr

Day 18- Rs. 3.1 Cr

Day 19- Rs. 0.27 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 279.37 Cr (early trends)

Coolie Worldwide Collection So Far

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has been made on a massive budget of approximately Rs. 350 crore, making it one of the most expensive Tamil films ever produced. The film's high budget includes grand production design, large-scale action sequences, extensive VFX work, and a star-studded cast. A significant portion of the budget was also reportedly allocated to Rajinikanth's remuneration. With such a heavy investment, expectations around Coolie's box office performance were extremely high. However, the film is currently struggling to recover its costs, raising concerns about whether it will manage to break even or turn a profit in the coming weeks.