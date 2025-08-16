Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Beats Leo Despite Seeing 17% Dip On First Friday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth, who has been ruling millions of hearts for decades now, set the big screen on fire once again as he came with the much talked about Coolie. Touted to be an action thriller, Coolie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with Thalaiva. This isn't all. Coolie also marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and fans can't keep calm about witnessing his charisma once again on the big screen.

To note, while Rajinikanth is seen playing the role of Deva in the movie, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Junior MGR, Upendra, Reba Monica John, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in key roles. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is seen in a cameo in Coolie marking his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. From trailers to cast, posters to songs, everything about Coolie has managed to create immense buzz in the town. However, despite a good start Coolie saw a dip in numbers on the second day.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie saw a dip of over 17% and made a collection of Rs 53.5 crores all languages combined on day 2 (first Friday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 118.5cr.

Coolie Beats Leo On Day 2

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 53.5 crores, Coolie has managed to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which had minted Rs 34.25 crores on the second day of release

Coolie 2 Days Collection (Tamil)

To note, Coolie minted Rs 33.5cr in Tamil, Rs 6.5cr in Hindi, Rs 13cr in Telugu and Rs 0.5cr in Kannada on day 2. As a result, the total collection of the movie has been Rs 78cr in Tamil, Rs 11cr in Hindi, Rs 28.5cr in Telugu and Rs 0.10cr in Kannada

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to have a steady hold at the box office and is likely to mint around Rs 45-50cr today (day 3/ first Saturday). While the movie is expected to cross Rs 150cr mark at the box office today, it will be emerging as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 after beating the lifetime collection of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly which happens to be around Rs 153.75cr.

Meanwhile, Coolie has managed to set the worldwide box office on fire as it raked in over Rs 150cr on the opening day. It will be interesting to see if Coolie will manage to maintain the hold at the box office in the coming days.