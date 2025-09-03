Coolie Box Office Collection Day 21 Early Updates: Rajinikanth's Film Fails To Hit 300Cr, Sees Steady Fall

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 21 Early Updates: Week 3 is nearing its end for Coolie. The big question now is, will Rajinikanth's film cross the Rs. 300 crore mark by the weekend? With a reported budget of Rs. 350 crore, all eyes are on whether Coolie will emerge as a box office hit. Early figures suggest that the film may have already recovered its cost through worldwide collections. Let's take a look at how much the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed actioner has earned at the box office on Wednesday so far.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 20

According to Sacnilk's report, Coolie has started to witness a noticeable decline at the box office. After the weekend, the film has been managing to collect around Rs. 1 crore on weekdays. However, on Tuesday (Day 20), Coolie saw a slight uptick, registering a 23.81% rise and earning Rs. 1.3 crore.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 21 Early Updates

As per the reports, Coolie has only grossed 55 lakh at the box office on Day 21 (Wednesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the film stand at Rs. 282 crores.

Will Coolie Hit 300 Cr By The End Of Week 3?

It's only 1 day left for week 3 to end. Coolie has so far grossed only 282 crores (as per today's early trends). Well, Coolie will obviously won't be able to gross 18 crores in 1 day. Therefore, we can not expect Coolie to hit 300 crores by the end of week 3.

Coolie Box Office Collection

Week 1- Rs. 229.65 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 41.85 Cr

Day 16- Rs. 1.7 Cr

Day 17- Rs. 2.8 Cr

Day 18- Rs. 3.1 Cr

Day 19- Rs. 1.05 Cr

Day 20- Rs. 1.3 Cr

Day 21- Rs. 0.55 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 282 Cr (early trends)

Rajinikanth's action-packed film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is gearing up for its digital release after a successful theatrical run. The OTT rights have reportedly been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a massive sum, estimated at around Rs. 120 crore. While an official date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to premiere on the platform by late September or early October 2025, following an 8-week post-theatrical window. According to Filmibeat, "Coolie is expected to begin streaming on Prime Video between September 25 and October 14." Fans can soon relive the Rajini magic from their screens.