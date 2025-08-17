Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹158 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's latest release, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is in the midst of its opening weekend, registering strong box office numbers. The film, which hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025, has registered a three-day total of approximately ₹158.35 crore net across India, according to data from box office tracker Sacnilk.

The action thriller opened on Independence Day with an estimated ₹65 crore on its first day, making it one of the biggest starts of the year. The Tamil version contributed the highest with ₹44.5 crore, followed by Telugu with ₹15.5 crore, Hindi with ₹4.5 crore, and Kannada with ₹0.5 crore.

On its second day, the film recorded a drop of around 15.7 percent, collecting ₹54.75 crore. Day two saw ₹34.45 crore from Tamil, ₹13.5 crore from Telugu, ₹6.3 crore from Hindi, and ₹0.5 crore from Kannada.

The third day brought in ₹38.6 crore (rough data), reflecting a further decline of about 29.5 percent from the previous day. The breakdown stood at ₹25 crore from Tamil, ₹9 crore from Telugu, ₹4.35 crore from Hindi, and ₹0.25 crore from Kannada. Despite the dip, the film's cumulative figure over the three days now stands at ₹158.35 crore.

Coolie: Cast, Production, and Box Office Outlook

Rajinikanth plays Devaraj "Deva" in Coolie, joined by Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special roles. The story follows a former coolie union leader investigating the death of a close friend, a quest that pulls him into the web of a criminal syndicate.

The production of Coolie began in July 2024, with shooting schedules reportedly held in Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, before concluding in March 2025. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.

With the Independence Day holiday boosting its initial numbers, Coolie has managed to secure a solid three-day total. As Sunday progresses, the film is expected to add further to its opening weekend collection. The trend during its first weekday run, starting Monday, will provide a clearer picture of the film's long-term box office performance.