Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Nears ₹200 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has completed its first extended weekend at the box office, registering strong numbers over its four-day run. Released worldwide on August 14, the film benefitted from the Independence Day holiday frame and steady interest across multiple regions.

According to data from box office tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has earned an estimated ₹193.25 crore net across all languages in India after four days. The Tamil version has led the collections, while dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi contributed notably to the overall tally.

Box Office Breakdown

On its opening day (Thursday), the film posted ₹65 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing nearly ₹45 crore. Friday saw a drop of around 16 percent, bringing in ₹54.75 crore. The downward trend continued on Saturday with ₹39.5 crore, followed by Sunday's estimated ₹34 crore. Despite the decline, the extended weekend total stands just under the ₹200 crore mark, placing it among the stronger Tamil-language openers in recent times.

Coolie 4-Day India Net Collection (All Languages):

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹65 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹54.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹39.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹34 crore (early estimates)

Total: ₹193.25 crore

Film Background

The Tamil action thriller Coolie comes from the production house Sun Pictures, with Kalanithi Maran as producer. The film marks Rajinikanth's 171st outing as a lead actor and was officially announced in 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171.

Playing Devaraj "Deva," Rajinikanth leads a lineup that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special roles. The story follows Deva, a former coolie union leader, whose investigation into the death of a close friend draws him into the world of smuggling and crime syndicates.

Music for the film comes from Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan served as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj managed the editing. Filming reportedly took place across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok before wrapping earlier this year.

With the extended weekend now complete, trade analysts are closely watching Coolie's weekday performance to assess whether the film can sustain momentum beyond the holiday period. Its trajectory in the coming days will determine if it maintains pace toward becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films.