Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹206 Crore In India

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's latest Tamil action thriller, Coolie, continues its theatrical run, registering strong numbers across the weekend before witnessing a noticeable drop on its first weekday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film opened in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

According to data from box office tracker Scanilk, Coolie has earned an estimated ₹206.65 crore net across all languages in India within its first five days.

On its opening day, Thursday, the film collected around ₹65 crore, with Tamil contributing the largest share (₹44.5 crore), followed by Telugu (₹15.5 crore), Hindi (₹4.5 crore), and Kannada (₹0.5 crore). The momentum continued into Friday, recording ₹54.75 crore. Saturday and Sunday saw further declines, with ₹39.5 crore and ₹35.25 crore, respectively. The film's first Monday witnessed a significant dip, as it managed ₹12.15 crore, bringing the five-day total to ₹206.65 crore.

Coolie 5 Days India Net Box Office Collection (All Languages):

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹65 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹54.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹39.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹35.25 crore

Day 5 (Monday): ₹12.15 crore

Total: ₹206.65 crore

Coolie brings together an ensemble cast led by Rajinikanth as Devaraj "Deva" and Nagarjuna Akkineni as smuggler Simon Xavier. The supporting lineup includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, while Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make special appearances.

The film's storyline revolves around a former coolie union leader who becomes entangled in a conflict involving smugglers, crime syndicates, and shifting loyalties. The narrative spans multiple cities and explores themes of power, betrayal, and survival.

Production on the film began in July 2024, with principal shooting carried out across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander form the key technical crew.

With its first five days completed, Coolie has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark domestically. The film's performance in the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining its overall box office trajectory.