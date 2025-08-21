Coolie Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Rajinikanth's Film Enters Week 2 On Slow Note; Leaves War 2 Behind

Coolie (2025) Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Megastar Rajinikanth returned to the big screen in full-blown mass mode with his 2025 action drama Coolie - and despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has stormed through its first week with impressive box office numbers and undying fan support.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie blends vintage Rajini flair with high-octane action, whistle-worthy dialogues, and an old-school masala narrative. Released amid sky-high expectations, the film quickly became a talking point - both for its nostalgic appeal and for the audience's response. Despite polarizing reviews, Coolie has drawn massive crowds across South India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Die-hard Rajini fans thronged theatres, turning every screening into a festival.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 (First Week)

Coolie didn't have the box office to itself - it was released on the same day as War 2, the high-octane pan-India spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The result was one of the biggest box office showdowns in recent memory.

While War 2 dominated multiplexes and North Indian circuits with its sleek visuals and action, Coolie held its ground fiercely in the South. In fact, in Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka.

Kickstarting its theatrical journey with a staggering opening day collection of ₹65 cr, as per Sacnilk, Coolie went on to cross Rs 223.5 cr (including all languages) in its first week.

7 Days India Net Collection - ₹ 223.50 Cr

7 Days Worldwide Collection - ₹ 429.75 Cr

7 Days Overseas Collection - ₹ 165.00 Cr

7 Days India Gross Collection - ₹ 264.75 Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends (Today)

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Coolie entered its second week in cinemas today (Thursday, Aug 21) on a rather slow note. TIll 7:30 pm, Thalaivar171 had managed to add around Rs 3.72 cr, taking the estimated figures to ₹ 227.22 cr (approx) as of now.

Coolie Occupancy Day 8 (Tamil)

Morning Shows: 14.69%

Afternoon Shows: 16.80%

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Today

Despite the struggling numbers, Rajinikanth's Coolie has outshone Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-Kiara Advani's War 2 today. As per the same trade tracking site, War 2 has earned 2.81 cr (total ₹ 202.06 cr) till 7:30 pm.