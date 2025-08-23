Coolie Box Office Day 9: Rajinikanth's Film Stays Steady On 2nd Friday But Mints 38% Less Than Jailer

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has been one of the most talked releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. The action thriller marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead star and is helmed and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Interestingly, Coolie has been making headlines for Aamir Khan's special cameo in the movie as this action drama marks Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist's first collaboration with Thalaiva. Also starring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in key roles, Coolie was touted to be a part of LCU. However, Lokesh had dismissed the reports later.

As Coolie was released amid a massive buzz, it opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, it witnessed a grand release in India and across the world and recorded one of the highest openers in the Tamil industry. To note, Coolie was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages and it did a decent business at the box office. However, this Rajinikanth starrer, which marks the Thalaiva's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been witnessing a continuous dip in numbers since the first Monday. But the movie managed to start week 2 on a steady note

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie made a collection of Rs 6.01cr on day 9 in India (including Rs 3.65cr in Tamil, Rs 1.28cr in Hindi and Rs 1.08cr in Telugu). As a result, the total collection of Coolie turned out to be Rs 235.66cr after 9 days of release (including Rs 153.6cr in Tamil, Rs 27.33cr in Hindi and Rs 52.68cr in Telugu)

Coolie Fails To Beat Jailer On Day 9

Interestingly, Coolie has been facing a continuous comparison with Rajinikanth starrer Jailer which was quite successful at the box office in India. However, despite a steady hold at the box office, Coolie failed to beat Jailer which had minted Rs 10.05 cr including all languages on its day 9 of release.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 10) as it's a Saturday and there is no new big release in theatres as of now. As a result, the movie is likely to touch Rs 240cr including all languages

Meanwhile, according to a report published in The Hindu, Coolie producers have approached the Madras High Court against 'A' certification for Rajinikanth starrer which made it impermissible for those below 18 years of age to watch the movie in theatres. Following this, the Madras High Court has issued notice to CBFC in the matter.