Coolie Box Office Day 12 Early Trends: Rajinikanth's Film Stays Ahead Of War 2, But Fails To Hit 260Cr

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Is Coolie performing better than War 2? Both movies were released together in the theaters on August 14, 2025. When compared, Coolie has grossed slightly better numbers when compared to Coolie.

On the previous Monday, Coolie saw around 65% fall at the box office. Will the same fall be witnessed on the 2nd Monday as well? We speculate so. As we wait for the final report, let us take a look at Coolie's collection today so far:

Coolie Box Office Collection On Weekend (Saturday + Sunday)

Coolie saw a whopping 79.49% rise at the box office on Saturday. It earned Rs. 10.5 crores on Day 10 (2nd Saturday). On Sunday, Coolie stood at Rs. 11.35 crores, witnessing a slight 8.10% rise. So, the total collection of Coolie on the weekend was Rs. 21.85 crores.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Coolie has grossed Rs. 1.12 crores as of 6 pm. This makes Coolie's total collection stand at Rs. 258.47 crores as per today's early trends.

Coolie Remains Ahead Of War 2 In Early Trends (All Language)

When all the language report of Coolie and War 2 is considered, then Rajiniakanth's film is ahead of Hrithik's film at early trends today (2nd Monday). As per the report, War 2 has so far (as of 6 pm) grossed Rs. 1.01 crores while Coolie ahs made the collection of Rs. 1.12 crores. However, this difference is very small. So, let us wait for the day to end to see who will be winning today.

Coolie Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1- Rs. 65 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 54.75 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 39.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 35.35 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 12 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 6.15 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 229.65 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 5.85 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 10.5 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 11.35 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 1.12 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 258.47 Cr (early trends)

Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most awaited Tamil action entertainers of 2025. According to Filmibeat's report, Coolie was made on a budget of around Rs. 350 crores, making it one of the biggest investments in Rajinikanth's recent career. Rajinikanth reportedly took home a whopping 150 crores fees while Lokesh took alleged 50 crores for the direction.