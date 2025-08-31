Coolie Box Office Day 18 Early Updates: Rajinikanth's Film Inches Close To 300Cr, Expected To See Surge On Sun

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18 Early Updates: It's Week 3 for Coolie, and Rajinikanth's film continues to hold strong at the box office. The movie is now inching closer to the Rs. 300 crore mark. On its third Saturday, Coolie witnessed an impressive 65% jump in collections, a clear sign that the audience buzz is far from fading. Will the momentum carry into Sunday as well? So far, the film has raked in some solid numbers. Let's take a look at the early trends and see how much Coolie is expected to gross by the end of the day.

Coolie Box Office Collection 3rd Saturday

Coolie witnessed a remarkable 65% surge in box office collections on its third Saturday, raking in Rs. 2.8 crores on Day 17. With this boost, the film's total collection has now reached an impressive Rs. 276 crores.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18 Early Updates

Will Coolie continue to see a rise on Sunday as well? As per Sacnilk's reports, Coolie has grossed Rs. 1.64 crores on Day 18 (3rd Sunday) as of 4.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Coolie stand at Rs. 277.64 crores.

How Much Will Coolie Earn Today?

Coolie is expected to earn a little more or the same as yesterday. It is expected that Coolie will earn somewhere around 2.5-3 crores on Sunday. This will make the overall collection of the movie stand at somewhere around 278-279 crores. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Coolie Box Office Collection

Week 1- Rs. 229.65 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 41.85 Cr

Day 16 (Friday)- Rs. 1.7 Cr

Day 17 (Saturday)- Rs. 2.8 Cr

Day 18 (Sunday)- 1.64 Cr (as of 4.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 277.64 Cr (early trends)

According to a report by Filmibeat, Coolie was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 200 crores. This includes production costs, actor salaries, and marketing expenses. A significant portion of the budget was allocated to high-octane action sequences and lavish set designs, staying true to the film's mass appeal. Rajinikanth's remuneration reportedly formed a major chunk of the overall cost. Despite the heavy investment, Coolie has managed to perform well at the box office, inching closer to recovering its budget within the first few weeks. The film's strong theatrical run suggests it could soon turn profitable for the makers.