Coolie Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees 20% Dip After Crossing 200Cr; Fails To Earn 10Cr In A Day



Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has been a major release this year for various reasons. This action thriller, directed and written by Lokesha Kanagaraj, marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as the lead actor. Notably, it's his first collaboration with Kanagaraj and fans have been quite excited about this collaboration. Coolie also stars Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra in significant roles. Aamir Khan's cameo adds another intriguing element to the film which has piqued the interest of fans and contributed to the film's massive buzz.

Before its theatrical release, Coolie had already created a significant buzz and set new box office records. It achieved impressive advance booking numbers in North America and collected Rs 37.2 crore nett from advance bookings in India. This anticipation translated into a historic release both domestically and internationally. To note, Coolie was released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. However, despite the massive buzz, Coolie has been struggling before wrapping week 1 at the box office

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie witnessed a drop of over 20% in numbers on the first Tuesday at the box office and failed to mint Rs 10 crores in a day. To note, Coolie made a collection of Rs 9.51 crores on day 6. Following this, Coolie's total collection turned out to be Rs 216.01 crores after six days of release. To note, Coolie has minted Rs 141.31cr in Tamil, Rs 23.91cr in Hindi and Rs 49.04 crores in Telugu belt after 6 days of release

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 7/ first Wednesday) as it wraps week 1. The movie is like to touch Rs 225cr in all languages combined in the first week at the

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also making headlines as he is reportedly set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj once again for his next. It is reported that the movie is expected to be a gritty gangster drama which will also feature Kamal Haasan in the lead. While an official announcement is still awaited ,if the reports turn out to be true, it will mark Rajinikanth's reunion with Kamal Haasan after 46 years. To note, the two legends had last shared the screen in the 1979 release Ninaithale Inikkumbox office.