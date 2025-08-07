Coolie Cast Fees: How Much Did Rajinikanth Charge? His Cut from 350 Cr Budget Film Will Shock You

Coolie Cast Fees: Coolie is all set to hit the theaters on August 14, 2025. There has been much excitement around the movie as the advance booking has already started. Ahead of the release of the movie, director Lokesh Kanagaraj visited the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai. The videos and pictures of him appearing at the temple amid the opening of the advance booking. It is believed that Rajinikanth's film will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film War 2.

But do you know how much Rajinikanth charged for his upcoming film Coolie? As per the Times of India's report, Coolie is made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, let us further take a look at how much the lead actor, Rajinikanth, charged for his film Coolie.

Coolie Cast Fees: How Much Did Rajinikanth Charge For Film?

Rajinikanth's film Coolie was shrouded in secrecy for months, and now, as it finally gears up for release, buzz is building over how much the superstar charged for the project. As per Bollywood Life's Rajinikanth charged Rs. 150 crores for Coolie. Also, there are rumors that the director Lokesh charged Rs. 50 crores for the movie. The remaining 150 crores has reportedly been invested in the production of the movie. Amid the invested amount, 25 crores has reportedly been kept aside for marketing and the promotion of the movie.

When Will Coolie Advance Booking Open?

The advance booking of Rajinikanth's film Coolie will begin on August 8, 2025. The shows are set for early morning because of the huge fan following of the lead actor. In Kerala and Karnataka, Coolie will begin from 4 am onwards, while in Tamil Nadu it will start from 9 am onwards. The shows have been scheduled early because of the death of a fan in 2023.

Coolie stars a stellar lineup including Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. The excitement doesn't stop there, Aamir Khan is all set to make a special cameo appearance. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film promises a grand cinematic experience