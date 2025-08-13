Coolie Celebrity Review: Udhayanidhi Stalin Shares Early Impressions Of Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie

Coolie Celebrity Review: With just a day to go for the release of 'Coolie,' Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, film producer, and former actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has shared his early reaction after watching the much-anticipated action thriller starring Rajinikanth.

In a social media post, Stalin congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in the film industry and described the upcoming film as a "power-packed mass entertainer." While avoiding plot details, he said the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, is likely to resonate strongly with audiences.

"Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere," Udhayanidhi wrote. He also extended wishes for the film's success to Rajinikanth, the production team, and the star-studded cast, including Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Anirudh Ravichander, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Coolie' release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media to reflect on his collaboration with Rajinikanth, calling 'Coolie' a special project in his career. He credited the film's outcome to the dedication of the team and acknowledged the personal impact of his conversations and working experience with the veteran actor.

Film Icons Wish Rajinikanth On Golden Jubilee Ahead Of Coolie Release

Several other leading figures in Indian cinema also marked the occasion of Rajinikanth's golden jubilee with public messages. Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan described the milestone as "half a century of cinematic brilliance" and wished Coolie "resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee," while acknowledging the contributions of the film's cast and crew, including his daughter Shruti Haasan. Malayalam actor Mammootty extended his congratulations, calling it an honor to have shared screen space with Rajinikanth, and wished him continued success with Coolie. Mohanlal also joined in, commending Rajinikanth's "unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen" over the past five decades, and expressed his hopes for more iconic moments ahead.

With Rajinikanth's golden jubilee milestone adding to the excitement surrounding Coolie, Udhayanidhi Stalin's early reaction has further heightened anticipation ahead of the film's August 14 release.