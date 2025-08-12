Coolie Climax: Rajinikanth's One Man Show? USP Of Film Revealed In Pre-Release Review

Coolie pre-release review climax: The countdown for the biggest film in Kollywood has commenced. Thalaiva is ready to roar at the box office with his new release, promising blockbuster entertainment for the audience. Rajinikanth is all set to take his fans on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, suspense, thrill and excitement with Coolie.

COOLIE DAY 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been making waves ever since the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event. Considering it is Rajinikanth's 171st film, all eyes are on the masala entertainer as it promises to be a grand spectacle on the big screen.

From a star-studded cast to massive promotions, the makers have left no stone unturned to ensure that their product turns out to be successful. The craze of the film is not just limited to India, but it has transcended international boundaries. The advance booking sales for Coolie in North America, the UAE and Singapore have hinted at a mind-boggling opening day collection in overseas markets.

Considering the trends, Sumit Kadel predicted that Coolie will open around Rs 80-90 crore in India, and earn over Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. His tweet captured the attention of the netizens.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala have witnessed a massive response for Coolie, showcasing the stardom of Rajinikanth.

COOLIE PRE-RELEASE REVIEW GOES VIRAL

As the fans waited for Coolie's arrival in the theatres, a pre-release review went viral on social media, sharing details about the USP of the film.

Will Coolie be a 'one-man show', turning out to be Rajinikanth's movie all the way? Early reviews have indicated that the South megastar will steal the show with his power-packed performance. The supporting cast has also reportedly performed well, acting as the backbone of the film.

"First Review #Coolie : One MAN SHOW flick all the way! #Rajinikanth is Back & Stole the Show. Power Packed performance by him. Heavy weight supporting cast also acted very well. Story & screenplay is average! Climax & last 20 minutes is the USP of film. Go for it (sic)," Umair Sandhu tweeted.

He said that Coolie's story and screenplay are average but the climax and last 20 minutes have turned out to be the USP of the action thriller.