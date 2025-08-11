Coolie Day 1 Worldwide Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Film Heading Toward ₹100 Crore In Pre-Sales

Coolie Worldwide Day 1 Advance Booking: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is already making waves ahead of its theatrical release on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film has posted impressive numbers in its worldwide advance bookings.

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, global pre-sales for the first day have already crossed ₹65 crore. With three days left before the release, projections indicate that the film could touch or even surpass the ₹100 crore mark in Day 1 pre-sales, a figure that would place Coolie among the top openers in Indian cinema history.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. Pooja Hegde makes a cameo appearance in a song sequence titled "Monica."

The story reportedly revolves around an enigmatic figure who confronts a powerful criminal syndicate exploiting workers at a coastal port. Production began in July 2024, starting in Chennai, with additional shooting schedules reportedly in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Filming wrapped up by mid-March 2025.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the fourth time. Cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan, while Philomin Raj handles editing duties.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Latest Post

On Sunday, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared photos on X with composer Anirudh Ravichander, acknowledging their long-running creative partnership. His post reflected the camaraderie between the filmmaker and musician, with a note celebrating their collaboration over the years.

Coolie: The Road to Release

With just a few days to go for its release, Coolie is positioned for a massive opening. Advance bookings are reportedly strong not just in India but also in overseas markets, including North America, West Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Industry watchers are closely monitoring whether Coolie will break opening day records, given its star-studded lineup and the momentum of pre-release hype. All eyes are now on August 14, when the film hits screens worldwide.