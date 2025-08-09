Coolie Day 1 Worldwide Advance Booking: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Nears ₹50 Crore Mark In Pre-Sales

Coolie Day 1 Worldwide Advance Booking: With just five days left until its worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2025, the Tamil action thriller Coolie starring Rajinikanth is witnessing strong advance ticket sales globally. According to film industry tracker AB George, the film's advance bookings for the first day are approaching ₹50 crore, reflecting significant early interest.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Readies For Release with Strong Advance Bookings

The film Coolie is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran through the Sun Pictures production house. The film marks Superstar Rajinikanth's 171st lead role and features a notable ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The story centers on Deva (Rajinikanth), a mysterious man who takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting coolie workers in a coastal port town.

The project was initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171 before the official title Coolie was revealed in April 2024. Filming began in July 2024 in Chennai and reportedly continued across several locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping up by mid-March 2025.

Technically, the film is supported by music from Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. The screenplay was co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandhru Anbazhagan.

Other notable cast members reportedly include Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle. Pooja Hegde makes a cameo appearance in a song sequence.

As the release date nears, ticket sales are expected to continue gaining momentum worldwide, with industry observers closely watching if Coolie can sustain its current pace in advance bookings. The film is set to compete at the box office during the Independence Day weekend, a period often marked by high cinema attendance in India.