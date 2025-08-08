Coolie Early REVIEW: Rajinikanth To Deliver HIT. When Will Film Booking Open In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka?

Coolie early review: A lot has been written and said about the expected success of Coolie. The action thriller starring Rajinikanth has been making waves ever since the first promotional poster was unveiled. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the trailer, creating anticipation among the audience.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat about the film's trailer, "Sun Pictures has planned a special surprise for the fans of Thalaiva with the release of Coolie's trailer. The wait will be worth it as the entire team has worked extra hard to deliver a solid product. From the visual presentation to the massy dialogues, the trailer will be loaded with entertainment, drama, action, thrill and excitement. Expect the unexpected in Coolie trailer."

As promised, the trailer of Coolie proved to be engaging, making the Thalaiva exicted for the release. Ahead of the film's release, several reviews went viral on social media, sparking excitement and interest among the audience. From Coolie's early reviews to update about Coolie's advance booking in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, check out the main updates of Rajinikanth's movie right here.

WHEN WILL COOLIE BOOKING OPEN IN TAMIL NADU?

Tamil Nadu audiences have a reason to cheer as the advance bookings for the film have been opened in the state on Friday (August 8) at 8pm. What a fantastic way to kick-start the weekend! Isn't it?

The official X and Instagram handle of Sun Pictures confirmed that Coolie's tickets can be booked in advance on BookMyShow.

The tweet read, "Sound-ah yethu! Tamil Nadu Bookings for #Coolie Open Now! Book your tickets now: https://bookmy.show/Coolie."

WHEN WILL COOLIE BOOKING OPEN IN KARNATAKA?

While advance bookings have commenced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the booking will start in Karnataka from Saturday (August 9).

According to Karnataka Talkies' X page, " Coolie Karnataka advance bookings will go live from August 9 at 8:01 AM. The entire release in Karnataka will be conducted by Jayanna Films."

COOLIE FILM EARLY REVIEWS GO VIRAL BEFORE RELEASE

As fans started the countdown for Coolie's release, Anirudh Ravichander shared his review for the masala entertainer. He called Coolie 'a well-made and intelligent film that can connect with the masses'. The Jawan music composer said the audience should go to the cinema halls with an 'open mind'.

Coolie also stars Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan. The film will hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025. The flick will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-starrer War 2.

Keep watching this space for more updates.