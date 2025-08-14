Coolie Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Today): Rajinikanth's Film Sees Only 5% Rise But Stays Strong At Box Office

Coolie Evening Occupancy Day 1: Everyone expected that Coolie would be doing really well at the box office. But it will do exceptionally well came as a surprise to many. Rajinikanth's Coolie has been performing has been staying constant at the occupancy as well.

Even though there is no comparison between Coolie and War 2 as both are different language films, many are drawing comparisons as both were released on the same date and are pan-India films. It seems that Coolie has successfully managed to beat War 2 at the box office and at occupancy as well. As we take a look at the early updates of the collection of both movies, let us also take a look at the evening occupancy of Coolie.

Coolie Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Thursday)

As per Sacnilk's report, Coolie is staying constant at the occupancy. In the morning shows, Coolie saw 81.95% footfalls. There wasn't a significant rise in the afternoon and evening shows. In the afternoon, Coolie witnessed 85.13% footfall, while in the evening shows it witnessed 86.57% footfall.

Coolie Occupancy Report Day 1

Morning Shows- 81.95%

Afternoon Shows- 85.13%

Evening shows- 86.57%

Coolie saw only a rise of 5.6% at the footfalls. Well, don't go on numbers as this rise is nothing bad. Coolie already started the morning shows with a whopping % of footfall, therefore, maintaining the same was a great deal for the movie.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends)

As per the reports, Coolie has grossed Rs. 49.57 crores at the box office on Day 1 (Thursday) as of 8 pm. Despite a constant footfall, Coolie is seeing a good growth at the box office.

Coolie Budget

As per Financial Express' report, Coolie is made on a budget of Rs. 350 crores. The director of the movie, Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly took home a whopping sum of around 50 crores. While, Rajinikanth has reportedly charged around 150 crores for the movie. Aamir Khan on the other hand has grossed 20 crores for the 20 minute scene in the movie. Indeed, a huge sum of Coolie's making has been invested in actor and director's fees.