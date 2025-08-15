Coolie Evening Occupancy Report Day 2: Rajinikanth's Film Sees HUGE Growth In Footfall & Hits 100Cr

Coolie Evening Occupancy Day 2: Coolie and War 2 are performing exceptionally well at the box office. Rajinikanth's movie Coolie has been maintaining its aura even when it comes to footfall. A constant rise at he footfall has been seen when compared when morning and evening shows. Does this mean that Coolie will see more numbers than Day 1? So far, Coolie has only managed to hit half the number of what was earned on Day 1, as per Sacnilk's reports. Let us take a look at Coolie's evening occupancy on Day 2 as we wait for the movie to hit 100 crores.

Coolie Hits 100 Crores

As per Sacnilk's early trends, Coolie has already hit 100 crores milestone. It has so far grossed Rs. 36.06 crores on Day 2 (Friday). This makes the total box office collection of Coolie stand at Rs. 101.06 crores.

Coolie Evening Occupancy Report Day 2

As per the reports, Coolie's evening occupancy stands at Rs. 86.37 crores while the afternoon occupancy stands at Rs. 86.25 crores. Coolie saw a rise of around 35% hike in the evening occupancy when compared to morning.

Coolie Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 65 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 36.06 Cr (as of 8.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 101.06 Cr (earl updates)

Coolie Budget

As per Financial Express' reports, Coolie has been made on a budget of Rs. 350 crores. AS per the reports, Rajinikanth has charged a whopping Rs. 150 crores for the movie. On the other hand, Aamir Khan has charged 20 crores for his 20 minute cameo role in Coolie. While, the director Lokesh Kanagaraj has took the second-highest amount, charging Rs. 50 crores for the making of the movie.