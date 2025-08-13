Coolie FDFS timings in Tamil Nadu: Tickets Price For First Day First Show Of Rajini's Film Will SHOCK You

Coolie FDFS timings in Tamil Nadu: Tighten up your seat belts as Rajinikanth is all set to take you on a fun-filled ride, bringing a spark to your Independence Day 2025 celebrations. Thalaiva is ready to spill magic on the silver screen with the release of Coolie. The much-awaited film is finally arriving in the cinema halls on August 14, bringing cheers for the distributors, exhibitors and the film industry.

Despite being a Tamil film, Coolie has gained traction in different markets of India, specially Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi. While War 2 is dominating the Hindi belts, Cooli is unbeatable in Tamil Nadu, Kerala. The craze for Rajini knows no bounds in the South states and overseas markets like Singapore, Malaysia as the actor has always impressed the fans with his power-packed performances.

Ahead of the release, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Uday Stalin, shared the first authentic review of Coolie, stating that Rajinikanth has delivered yet another blockbuster performance. He congratulated Thalaiva as he completed 50 years in cinema.

"I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere (sic)," Uday Stalin tweeted.

WHEN IS COOLIE FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW IN TAMIL NADU? TIMINGS AND TICKETS PRICE

I think you won't be shocked if I say that Coolie tickets are being sold for as high as Rs 4500. Yes, you read that right! Considering Rajinikanth's stardom, people are willing to buy tickets for over Rs 4k for the first day first show.

The ticket prices for Coolie FDFS have been priced higher than the market value in several cities including Chennai and Madurai. A few single screen theatres and fan clubs have been accused of engaging in malpractices of selling the tickets at a higher price. In Chennai, a theatre was selling the FDFS for Rs 4500, according to India Today.

COOLIE FDFS TIME IN CHENNAI

Wondering what the timings are for the first day first show for Coolie in Chennai? The majority of the theatres are starting the show from 9pm in the capity city of Tamil Nadu. The FDFS is starting as early as 5am in selected theatres in Bangalore, Chennai and parts of Kerala.