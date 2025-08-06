Coolie FIRST REVIEW: Not Rajinikanth, THIS Star Is Main Highlight Of Film? VIRAL Tweet Sparks Buzz

Coolie first review: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get the tickets and popcorn ready as Thalaiva is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with action, thrill, suspense, excitement and drama with the release of his new film. Rajinikanth has promised blockbuster entertainment for the audience in his 171st movie, Coolie.

HIT OR FLOP: COOLIE ADVANCE BOOKING NUMBERS SUGGEST THE FILM WILL BE...

Last week, the trailer of Coolie was launched on social media platforms, generating massive hype for the movie. The advance bookings of Coolie in North America, and the UAE suggest that the action thriller will take a record opening at the box office.

The latest buzz have confirmed that Coolie will pull the audience towards the theatres, setting the cash registers jingling. Rajinikanth's fan following knows no bounds as the fans worship him and always shower his projects with love.

Coolie is already raking in big moolah in the overseas markets with its advance bookings. While the film will hit the silver screens in the Independence Day 2025 weekend, the current numbers look promising.

#Coolie is on a RECORD-BREAKING RAMPAGE overseas. Total advances have crossed the $2M mark with 8 days still left for release. Full-fledged bookings in most territories are yet to open. Expect a massive surge in pre-sales once more shows are added," Bollywood Box Office's official X hande wrote.

The early reviews for Coolie have indicated that the film will be a masala entertainer. Ahead of the film's release, a viral tweet sparked buzz about the 'main highlight' of Coolie. And the tweet claimed that it's not Rajinikanth.

#Coolie - INSIDE REPORTS: MASS. LOKI COOKED. #Rajinikanth𓃵 Best Perfomance Loading After Kabali. #ShrutiHaasan is Main Highlight of Film.#Nagarjuna is Backbone of This Film. #AamirKhan Cameo Will Turn Theatre Into Stadium. There is A Big Surprise (sic)," the tweet read.

According to the viral post, Shruti Haasan is the main highlight of Coolie while Nagarjuna is the 'backbone'. The tweet mentioned that 'Aamir Khan's cameo will turn the cinema hall into a stadium', stating that the Bollywood superstar had an impactful appearance in the movie.