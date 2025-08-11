Coolie First Review: Overseas Censor Board Member Shares Early Take On Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film

Coolie First Review: With just days to go before its theatrical release, Coolie, the highly anticipated Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has received its first public review from overseas. Umair Sandhu, a member of the Overseas Censor Board and film critic, posted his initial reaction on X, offering an early glimpse of what audiences might expect.

According to Sandhu, Coolie largely revolves around Rajinikanth, describing it as a "one-man show." He noted that the veteran actor delivers a commanding performance, while the supporting cast, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, also make a strong impression. However, he characterized the storyline and screenplay as "average," suggesting that the film's strength lies in its climax and the final 20 minutes. Sandhu rated the film 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Set in a coastal port town, Coolie follows the story of a mysterious figure who takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting local laborers. Also featured in supporting roles are Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Charle. Pooja Hegde makes a brief guest appearance in a musical number.

The project was first announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st outing as a lead actor. Principal photography began in Chennai in July 2024, with additional schedules reportedly taking place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Filming concluded in March 2025.

Lokesh Pens a Warm Message for Anirudh Ahead of Release

Behind the scenes, Coolie features a technical crew led by cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teamed up with Anirudh for the fourth time, a collaboration he noted on X on Sunday by sharing photos with the composer and acknowledging their ongoing work together. In his post, Lokesh Kanagaraj said their journey had been "a blast" and referred to Anirudh as his "rockstar," adding, "Let's rock."

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is set for a worldwide release on August 14, 2025. With its early review already sparking conversation, the film's performance in theaters will soon reveal whether it meets the high expectations surrounding its release.